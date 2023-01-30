Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Culture Of Spewing Hatred', Calls For Unity

Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed efforts were being made to muzzle freedom of speech and fuel hatred, and stressed the need to raise voices to "protect democracy".

The Chief Minister, after inaugurating the 46th International Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake, also said that she was hurt to see that "some people were trying to spread negativity" in the country, and called for peace and unity.

"Bengal and its milestone events such as the annual book fair celebrate unity amid diversity and peace against the shrill cry of war and aggression," she said.

The fair, to be held from January 31 to February 12 at Central Park Mela ground, will see the participation of publishers and authors from across the world, with Spain as the theme country this year.

Mamata Banerjee, without making any reference, said, "I condemn this culture of spewing hatred. Having said that, I am not against anyone trying to from air his views, but please be polite."

"Let us think about humanity ... about the fundamental rights of people," she stated.

Quoting lines from Rabindranath Tagore's poem, 'Where the mind is without fear and head is held high', the Chief Minister said that Bengal always tries to live by the Nobel laureate's words.

"We must raise our voice to protect democracy, if need be. We must be aware of any bid to subvert our original history. Let us be united. We want peace and prosperity," she insisted.

Mamata Banerjee also asserted that discernible work done by anyone should be highlighted.

"Someone is mocked if he or she writes a book. Can't a political person write a book? Can't a political person be a socially conscious personality?" she said.

Mamata Banerjee was apparently referring to snarky comments made by BJP leaders over her writing and painting skills.

Among those who were present at the inauguration on Monday were Spain's ambassador to India Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, the director general for Books of Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain, Maria Jose Galvez Salvador, eminent writer Shirshendu Mukherjee, state tourism minister Babul Supriyo, and fire services minister Sujit Bose.

Kolkata will become the centre of world literature over the next two weeks, the director general for books of Ministry of Culture and Sports of Spain said.

"We are going to present a rich and diverse panorama of our literature and culture. Getting to know Spanish literature is the best way of getting to know Spain," she added.

