India Extends $1 Million Aid To Bahamas, Ravaged By Hurricane Dorian

At least 43 people have died due to Hurricane Dorian. (Reuters file photo)

India on Sunday said it will extend a relief of $1 million to the Bahamas which is facing the wrath of Hurricane Dorian.

"We are saddened by the large scale destruction caused in The Bahamas by Hurricane #Dorian. In solidarity with the friendly people of The #Bahamas in this difficult moment, the Government of India is extending an immediate disaster relief of $1 million," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Hurricane Dorian, which ravaged the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, wreaked havoc in the island country, uprooting trees, destroying communication lines and flattening houses, which has also left hundreds of people homeless.

At least 43 people have died due to the hurricane, news agency AFP has said.

Meanwhile, the US has also promised to help the island nation in relief efforts.

After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province of Canada, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.

The hurricane made landfall near Halifax, packing with high-speed winds, high waves and dumping heavy rains.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.