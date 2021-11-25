'Hunger Strike': Navjot Sidhu's Latest Threat To Punjab Government

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu continued his campaign against the Charanjit Singh Channi government today, declaring that he would go on a hunger strike if the government doesn't make the reports on drugs menace and the sacrilege incident public.

The reports by state agencies on the drugs issue have been submitted in the High Court and Mr Sidhu wants the government to share the findings with the people.

"The party came to power promising eradication of drugs," Mr Sidhu said today.

"But if the government does not open the drug reports, I will go on a hunger strike. We need to show why the previous Chief Minister (Captain Amarinder Singh) sat on these reports. Now this government needs to open these reports. The court has not barred the state government from opening the reports," he told reporters.

The removal of Amarinder Singh after a year-long festering feud has not brought much peace in Punjab Congress. With Mr Sidhu's aspiration for the top post crashing again with the selection of Mr Channi, the cricketer-turned politician has not eased the pressure on the state government.

Days after Mr Channi's oath, he made his displeasure felt with the Chief Minister's picks for cabinet, state police chief and the Advocate General. The matter was sorted after much back and forth, but the truce between the two has been uncomfortable.

Last month Mr Sidhu wrote to Sonia Gandhi, listing a 13-point agenda on "priority areas" and promises made before 2017 polls he said "the state government must deliver upon".

His suggestions ranged from arrest in drugs cases, creation of agricultural infrastructure and laws to control "cable mafia".