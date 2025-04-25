Hundreds Of Tourists Stranded In North Sikkim Due To Landslides Rescued

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Chungthang in Mangan district of north Sikkim following landslides were rescued on Friday, officials said.

Chungthang is nearly 100 km away from the state capital Gangtok. The landslides were caused by heavy rainfall in Lachen and Lachung areas of Mangan on Thursday.

The tourists stranded in Chungthang were rescued via Sankalang Bridge in Dzongu, officials said. A total of 222 vehicles left the region through a reconstructed Bailey bridge at Sangkalang, which was opened for traffic movement, the officials said.

While roads to Lachen and Lachung remained closed due to mudslides caused by heavy rainfall last evening, efforts were on to clear the routes as fast as possible.

Around 100 tourists from the Lachung area hiked downhill, crossing the landslide-hit Bop village, to reach Chungthang. Mangan District Magistrate Anant Jain said the remaining tourists stranded in Lachen and Lachung have been advised to remain in their respective hotels. Adequate accommodation and food arrangements have been made to ensure their well-being, he said.

Mr Jain and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia helped the stranded tourists so that they could return to their destinations safely.

District officials visited Bop village to assess the situation. They are expected to visit Leema on Saturday, once the Bop road is cleared. The road conditions at Munshithang will also be reviewed during tomorrow, the officials said.

Several agencies have been directed to mobilise their machinery to clear the roads. Local construction companies have also been asked to coordinate and utilise their available machinery to expedite the clearance work to resume vehicular movement.

Besides, the power department has been directed to prioritise and expedite the restoration of supply in Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung.

Tourists need to travel via Chungthang to reach Lachung and Lachen, both hill stations, known for their natural beauty and proximity to popular tourist destinations like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur said all tourists are safe in various destinations in north Sikkim after getting stranded due to landslides at several places. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been personally supervising the rescue operations of the stranded tourists in North Sikkim, he said.