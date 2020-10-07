Hundreds Join Funeral Prayers For Cop Who Died Saving BJP Leader In J&K

Earlier, a wreath laying ceremony was held at district police lines in Srinagar.

Hundreds of people joined funeral prayers for policeman Altaf Hussain in Srinagar today who died while trying to protect a BJP leader during a terrorist attack.

Terrorists attacked Ghulam Qadir, a BJP leader and panchayat member in Ganderbal, yesterday evening. Constable Altaf repulsed the attack and killed one of the attackers. During the gun battle, the policeman received bullet injuries in his chest. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A resident of Eidgah Srinagar, police say Mr Altaf displayed exemplary bravery and courage to repulse and kill the terrorist before he laid down his life.

He is survived by his parents, wife and a one-year-old son.

As the body reached his home in Eidgah, scores of people came out to mourn the death of Altaf.

"He fought bravely and killed the terrorist, who was a close associate of Reyaz Naikoo - Hizbul Mujahideen commander who was killed in May.