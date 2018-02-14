Human Trafficking Racket Busted In UP; 7 Children From Nepal Rescued The man admitted that he and his associate had so far sent 25 children to different countries and were preparing to send 10 more.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The arrested man revealed that he was supposed to hand over the children to his accomplice in Rajasthan. Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh: Seven children from Nepal were rescued and a man was arrested after a human trafficking racket was busted in Maharajganj by a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a senior official said today.



Acting on a tip-off, the SSB rescued the children, who were being taken to Sonouli on the Indo-Nepal border, and arrested one Mahgu Kumar hailing from Rupendehi in Nepal, Deputy Commandant SSB Dilip Jha said.



The man admitted that he and his associate had so far sent 25 children to different countries and were preparing to send 10 more, he said.



During interrogation, the arrested man revealed that he was supposed to hand over the children to his accomplice in Rajasthan in return for Rs 500 for each of them, the official said.



The children have been sent back to Nepal, Mr Jha added.







