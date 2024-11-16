Human Rights Body Seeks Report Within A Week As UP Fire Kills 10 Infants

The infants were in incubators at the time of the incident.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that at least 10 newborn babies lost their lives in a fire that broke out in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release.

In addition to the fatalities, 16 babies sustained injuries, while 37 were rescued. Police authorities have reportedly confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. The deceased infants were in incubators at the time of the incident.

The NHRC, in its statement, described the media report as deeply distressing, highlighting that the incident points to negligence and constitutes a grave violation of the human rights of the victims, who were under the care of a government institution.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report on the incident within one week.

According to the release, the report should cover the status of the FIR registered, actions taken against responsible officials, medical treatment provided to the injured, and compensation, if any, paid to the affected families.

"The Commission would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to prevent such incidents in the future," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his condolences and announced financial aid of Rs. 5 lakh for the parents of the newborns who perished in the incident. He has directed local authorities, including the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi, to submit a report on the incident within 12 hours.

Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has pledged Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

