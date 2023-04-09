Human Foetus Found In School Lab In Madhya Pradesh, Probe Launched

A member of the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission lodged a police complaint. (Representational)

Police have started a probe after a private school in Sagar district was found to be in possession of a human foetus, an official said on Saturday.

A member of the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Commission has lodged a police complaint against the school, situated in Bina town, in this regard.

MPCRC member Omkar Singh Thakur said that following a complaint, a two-member MPCRC committee on April 6 paid a surprise visit to the school and found that the biology laboratory had a human foetus kept in a jar.

When asked how they got hold of it, the school management could not give a satisfactory answer, he claimed.

While medical colleges have such preserved foetuses, permission is needed for other organisations for keeping them, Mr Thakur said.

Bina police station in-charge Kamal Nigwal said a probe has been started on the basis of the report forwarded by the MPCRC, though no First Information Report has been registered yet.

