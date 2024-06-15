Huge T20 World Cup Betting Racket Busted In Madhya Pradesh, Gang Dealt In Dollars, Pounds, Dirhams

The police said the money comprises currencies such as dollars, dirhams and pounds from 7 nations

A betting racket on the T20 cricket world cup worth Rs 15 crore has been busted by the police in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The police said the money comprises currencies such as dollars, dirhams and pounds from seven nations.

The main accused has been identified as Piyish Chopra. He managed to give the cops a slip. Nine other accused in the betting ring from Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been arrested.

"They ran the betting racket from Chopra's home in Dreams Colony, under the jurisdiction of Neelganga police station. The police raided the location on Thursday night, coinciding with the T20 match between Bangladesh and the Netherlands," Inspector General Kumar Singh said.

"Rs 14.58 crore in cash was seized. They included a significant amount of foreign currencies and many gadgets," Mr Singh said.

The state police have flashed information to their counterparts in all the states to help in catching the accused who are on the run. Apart from the main accused, the others have been identified Jasprit Singh, Rohit Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mayur Jain, Satprit Singh, Akash Masihi, Chetan Negi, Harish Teli, and Gaurav Jain.

Considering the scale of the racket, the state police will inform the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other agencies, the police officer said.