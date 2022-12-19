Rapper Drake Loses Rs 6.5 Crore FIFA World Cup Bet Despite Backing Argentina. Here's Why

Despite backing Argentina, he lost a massive amount due to a technicality

Rapper and entertainer Drake reportedly lost a whopping $1 million (Rs 6.5 Crore) after betting on the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, Metro.co.uk reported. The 36-year-old Canadian rapper Drake revealed on Instagram on December 17 that he had backed Lionel Messi and Argentina to defeat France in the last match of the tournament.

As posted on his Instagram Story which is now deleted, he made the bet on Stakes and would've earned $2.75 million if he had won. "I'll take Argentina, he'll take France. That will be a vibe," he had also said in a TikTok video while wearing a Napoli jersey ahead of the summit clash. Despite backing Argentina, he lost a massive amount due to a technicality.

Meanwhile Drake lose USD$1.000.000 bet due to Kylian Mbappé's last-minute goal before the penalties 💀 pic.twitter.com/fxBPY63pLh — Chilean Crave 🎅🏻 (@ChileanCrave) December 18, 2022

Notably, he betted the champion team to beat France in 90 minutes. However, a last-minute goal from France's Kylian Mbappe meant the game went to extra time and then penalties, making Drake's bet null and void. The game was 2-2 after 90 minutes, and 3-3 after extra time. Argentina then won 4-2 on penalties.

The issue was that Drake "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play," according to Vulture.

The Canadian artist has a penchant for placing wagers on sporting events worth millions. Drake previously made a big bet on the Super Bowl, winning $1.4 million after placing $1.26 million between three wagers for the Rams to win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The singer, however, took a huge loss after betting $2 million on a UFC fight during UFC 281 on November 12 in New York.

The singer is said to have a net worth near $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.



