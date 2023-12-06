'Huge Respect': Jwala Gutta After Being Rescued By Boat In Cyclone-Hit Chennai

The fire and rescue service responded quickly to the distress call.

On Monday, Chennai witnessed heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung which flooded various parts of the city and disrupted normal lives. Though rains have stopped now, most parts of the city remain submerged, with heavy inundation in low-lying areas. Amid the chaotic situation, badminton player Jwala Gutta was rescued by the fire and rescue department in a boat in Chennai along with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Sharing the pictures from the rescue operation, the athlete wrote, "Huge huge respect to the emergency services,fire and rescue services who are working day n night to rescue people like us stranded in flooded communities." In one of the pictures, her husband, Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal can also be spotted.

Huge huge respect to the emergency services,fire and rescue services who are working day n night to rescue people like us stranded in flooded communities@tnpoliceoffl@CMOTamilnadu@chennaicorppic.twitter.com/hrLxvRcTpL — Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) December 5, 2023

Earlier, Vishnu Vishal shared a couple of pictures from the terrace to show his house getting flooded. He wrote on X, "Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal. Lets hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai."

The fire and rescue service responded quickly to the distress call, dispatching boats for the rescue effort. Expressing gratitude on social media, Vishnu Vishal shared pictures of the rescue operation and praised the efforts of the fire and rescue department. He wrote, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

In another post, he added, "More than 30 people wer taken out from our villa community with many old people as wel. Thanks to the firemen who helped us all and are helping other people in karapakkam...We gave them some food that we had.."

Chennai came to a standstill following heavy rain and flooding. Seventeen people died in the city due to rain-related incidents, making it one of the worst affected places due to the cyclone. As many as ten incidents of drowning and electrocution have been reported and medical assistance has been provided, Greater Chennai Police said.