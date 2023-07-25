Huge Rally In Mizoram Demands End To Violence In Manipur

The 'solidarity march' was organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee.

Thousands of people took part in marches in solidarity with the Kuki-Zo tribals of violence-hit Manipur across Mizoram on Tuesday, demanding the central and state governments to restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

The 'solidarity march' was organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram capital Aizawl and various other districts simultaneously.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, his deputy Tawnluia, several ministers and MLAs from across party lines took part in the march.

The march comes days after a video of two tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur sparked massive outrage and call for action.

The march condemned the central and Manipur governments for the "brutal attack" on the tribals and sexual assaults on tribal women.

Banners and placards at the marches read: "The sufferings of tribals in Manipur is our sufferings," "Mizoram stands with Kuki-Zo tribals in Mizoram," "Let us not go back to barbaric era", "Women bodies are not battlefield", "Death penalty for Manipur rapists", "Stop killing Christians in Manipur".

Briefing the media, Young Mizo Association (YMA) assistant general secretary Malsawmliana said human rights were violated in Manipur during the nearly three months of the ethnic violence, something that's never witnessed in India.

Singers presented solidarity songs while volunteers collected donations for the victims. The tricolour as well as flags of various organisations dotted the rallies.

The Coordination Committee's chairman R Lalngheta also urged the Centre to end the violence.

In a statement issued after the march, the Coordination Committee said, "The disrespect shown to our fellow humans has blackened the face of Indian democracy."

"So far, 359 churches and quarters have been destroyed, 197 villages burnt, 7,247 homes damaged by fire and 41,425 people have been forced to leave Manipur. Many students studying in Manipur cannot continue their studies due to this ethnic conflict. This may have far reaching effects on the lives of the students and even the country as a whole," the statement said.

The offices of the ruling Mizo National Front, opposition BJP, Congress and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) were also closed in support of the solidarity rallies.