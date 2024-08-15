Huge Participation At Independence Day Celebrations By Army's Spear Corps In Northeast

Indian Army's Spear Corps organised several Independence Day events in northeast states

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army commemorated the 78th Independence Day with a series of engaging and meaningful events across the northeastern states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

This celebration not only honoured the sacrifices made for the nation but also reinforced the army's commitment to promoting national integration and unity in a region characterised by its diverse cultures and communities, the Spear Corps said in a statement.

The celebrations comprised a myriad of activities like unity run, tiranga (tricolour) walkathon, cycle and motorbike expeditions in Assam, Manipur and Nagaland. They saw enthusiastic participation from civilians, schoolchildren and dignitaries, the army said.

This event symbolised solidarity and collective pride among the participants, emphasising the importance of unity in diversity. The run was not just a physical activity but a rallying point for people to come together and celebrate their shared identity as Indians, the army said.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in schools across the region, where children participated in patriotic activities. These events were designed to instil a sense of pride and awareness about their heritage among the youth, the Spear Corps said, adding the presence of local dignitaries at the ceremonies further reinforced the significance of Independence Day, making it a memorable occasion for the students and community.

Poignant Moments

A poignant moment of the celebrations was the wreath-laying ceremony at the Walong War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh and at the Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala, Tripura, where Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy laid a wreath and paid respects to freedom fighters. The event also paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Military officers, local leaders, and community members gathered to honour these heroes, reflecting on the sacrifices that have shaped the nation's freedom, the army said.

To engage the younger generation, the Spear Corps also organised an equipment display that allowed children and civilians to see the latest military technology being used by the Indian Army. This initiative aimed to inspire interest in the armed forces and educate the public about the capabilities of the Indian Army. Such interactions fostered a sense of respect and admiration for the armed forces among the youth, the army said.

Tiranga Path Yatra

The Tiranga Path Yatra organised in Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh involving the police and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets showcased a vibrant display of unity and patriotism as participants marched with the national flag.

This event was a visual representation of the collective spirit of the nation, with participants from various backgrounds coming together to celebrate their identity and heritage, the Spear Corps said. In line with the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative undertaken in six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur Mizoram, and Tripura, citizens were encouraged to hoist the national flag at their homes, further instilling a sense of national pride.

This grassroots movement aimed to make every household a part of the Independence Day celebrations, reinforcing the idea that patriotism is a shared responsibility, the army said.

Medical Camps

The Spear Corps also organised medical camps across Manipur and other states, providing essential healthcare services to locals. This initiative highlighted the Indian Army's role in supporting health care and well-being of communities, the army said.

In a unique addition to the celebrations, the Spear Corps organised whitewater rafting in Along, Arunachal Pradesh. This adventurous activity not only promoted team spirit and camaraderie but also encouraged local youth to engage in outdoor activities, fostering a sense of adventure and resilience, the Spear Corps said.

The celebrations included a segment dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of freedom fighters in pursuit of independence. This recognition served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless individuals in the struggle for freedom, inspiring the current generation to appreciate and uphold the values of liberty and justice.

The 78th Independence Day celebrations by the Spear Corps exemplified the army's dedication to fostering unity, patriotism, and community engagement in the northeastern states, the Spear Corps said.

Through these diverse events, the Corps not only commemorated the day but also strengthened the bond between the armed forces and the local populace. The celebrations were a testament to the spirit of national integration, showcasing the importance of coming together as one nation.

The Spear Corps' efforts in promoting these values will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the communities they serve, inspiring future generations to cherish and uphold the ideals of freedom and unity, the army said.