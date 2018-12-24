Huge Hike In One-Time Parking Fees On Delhi Cars Dropped

Delhi Transport Department has been directed to withdraw the order on parking fees. (Representational)

A massive increase in one-time parking charges cleared by the Delhi Transport Department that would have seen car ownership costs in the capital shoot up by up to Rs 75,000 has been scrapped for now. The order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday had said that the new parking charges would have been applicable from January 1, 2019.

"Transport dept has been directed to withdraw the order dt 21.12.2018 reg increase in parking charges in South/East/North Delhi Municipal Corporations. Owners of Commercial/Non commercial vehicles need not deposit the enhanced parking fee till the matter has been examined afresh (sic)," Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.