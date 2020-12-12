At Least 7 Injured In Huge Fire At Drug Factory In Hyderabad

An eye-witness video showed a huge plume of smoke emerging from the factory in the countryside.

Around seven to eight people were injured after an explosion at a drug manufacturing facility in Hyderabad that triggered a fire on Saturday.

The incident took place at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad, news agency ANI reported.

"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," the police said

More details are awaited.