Huge BJP Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Delhi Liquor Policy Case

BJP workers clashed with the police outside the AAP headquarters.

The BJP on Saturday organised a huge protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party's offices in Delhi, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over allegations of corruption linked to the now-scrapped liquor sales policy.

BJP workers were seen clashing with the police and trying to breach the barricades put up to control the crowd. Others stood with placards and shouted slogans.

The BJP has targeted the Chief Minister over the recently filed second charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate and said it proved that he was involved in corruption.

A court on Thursday accepted the supplementary charge sheet against five individuals and seven companies in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The policy was withdrawn last year by the AAP government after a CBI probe was ordered by the capital's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, a representative of the BJP-led government at the centre.

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, claimed that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore "kickbacks" earned from the policy was used in the AAP's campaign for last year's Goa assembly election.

Mr Kejriwal has said that the case was "fake" and aimed to help the BJP - which governs at the centre, thus holding sway over agencies like the ED - "topple" governments.