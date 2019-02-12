With Video Of Rahul Gandhi Hugging PM, Congress Message To BJP On Hug Day

Rahul Gandhi had hugged PM Modi in Parliament during the Monsoon Session in July

The Congress today used the occasion of Hug Day to take a swipe at the BJP by posting a video of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July. "Today our message to the #BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate," the Congress posted on their Instagram feed.

The video has garnered over 37,000 views and 12,000 likes so far.



Rahul Gandhi's act of walking across the Lok Sabha to hug the prime minister during a raging debate on No-Confidence Motion between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition had left many stunned and caught PM Modi off guard.

The Congress president, who attacks PM Modi on a daily basis, has often reiterated that he does not hate the prime minister. "I realise he (PM Modi) disagrees with me and I disagree with him, and I will fight him and I will try and make sure that he is not the prime minister but I don't hate him. I give him the right to have his opinion," the Congress president said a couple of weeks ago in Bhubaneswar.

He had also said he "felt like hugging" PM Modi whenever he attacked him.

"I look at Mr Modi and when he abuses me, I feel like giving him a hug...," Rahul Gandhi. "He is upset with the Congress party. I understand that also but we are not angry with him. That's our design, we don't hate people."