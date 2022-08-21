'Sincerest Apologies': Zomato Withdraws Hrithik Roshan Ad Amid Backlash

Hrithik Roshan Zomato Ad Controversy: Zomato issued a clarification amid controversy.

Issuing a clarification amid controversy over a Hrithik Roshan-starrer advertisement, food delivery company Zomato said that the company will be withdrawing the ad. "We offer our sincerest apologies, for the intent here was never to hurt anyone's beliefs and sentiments," the company said.

The statement came after priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain objected to the online food delivery firm's advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan in which the actor says he felt like having a "thali" (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from "Mahakal".

The priests claimed that the ad offended Hindu sentiments demanding its withdrawal by the food aggregator.

In its statement, the company said that the ad "referenced 'thalis' at 'Mahakal Restaurant', and not the revered Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple."

"The video is part of its pan-India campaign for which we identified top local restaurants and their top dishes based on popularity in each city," the company said.

Mahakal Restaurant is one of our high-order-volume restaurant partners in Ujjain and thali is a recommended item on its menu, it added.

The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country.