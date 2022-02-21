A Duck Had A Stand-Off With Cows. Watch What Happened Next

Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of a duck trying to scare away some cows

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has tweeted a video to describe what Monday motivation feels like. The Mahindra Group Chairman's frequent tweets on fun and inspirational stuff are often shared widely.

In the latest video, a duck is seen trying to scare away some cows. The small bird, alone in the middle of a field and surrounded by the cows that are several times larger than it, is seen aggressively trying to chase off the larger animals.

"'How's the Josh, bird?' 'High sir, Ultra high'. That bird's chutzpah is my Monday motivation," Mr Mahindra tweeted, with a courtesy to Green Belt and Road Institute chief Erik Solheim for the video.

Mr Mahindra's "how's the josh" reference is to actor Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a reference to the dialogue while addressing a crowd during the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema to the Indian cricket team chanting "how's the josh" after a match, the dialogue has gained big prominence since the time the movie was released in 2019.

Mr Mahindra, who is also the Non Executive Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Tech Mahindra Ltd, has seen the Mahindra Group expand domestically and internationally into a range of major industrial sectors from automobiles and agriculture to information technology and aerospace.

Among his many social change initiatives is the Nanhi Kali programme, which, for the last two decades, has provided over 3,30,000 under-privileged girls access to high quality education, the company says on its website.