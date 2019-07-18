'Howdy, Modi': Houston To Welcome PM This September

"Howdy, Modi" event will be organised in honour of PM Narendra Modi in Houston.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States in September this year will have a star-spangled event in Houston, Texas. Called "Howdy, Modi", the "community summit" will see the Prime Minister's trademark address to the Indian community in America's fourth most populous city on September 22 when he visits the country for the UN General Assembly session.

This would be PM Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became Prime Minister in 2014.

He had earlier addressed glitzy events at Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and Silicon Valley in 2016.

Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

While the planning for proposed the Houston event is yet to kick off, community leaders are looking at multipurpose NRG Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 70,000 people, news agency PTI reported.

Houston has one of the largest concentrations of Indian Americans in the US. Texas governor Greg Abbott and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner had visited India last year.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who is now the Energy Secretary in the Donald Trump administration, also is known for a close rapport with Indian Americans.

While the time and venue of the "Howdy, Modi" programme are yet to be finalised, organisers of the event invited registrations for community organisations to become "welcome partners" and get exclusive early access to free passes for their members.

"This event is brought to you by the Texas India Forum (TIF), a not-for-profit organization that promotes cooperation between the United States and India, advancing shared values of democracy, inclusive development, and mutual respect," the website reads.

(With inputs from PTI)

