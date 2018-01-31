How You Can Help Baby Nirbhaya

January 31, 2018
8-month-old Baby Nirbhaya was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin

An eight-month-old baby from Delhi sustained horrific injuries after she was raped, allegedly by her 28-year-old cousin. She has undergone a three-hour surgery and is in Intensive Care Unit. Her condition is still critical.

Justice for Baby Nirbhaya

Father a daily wage labourer, earns Rs 9,000 a month

Mother will now give up her job of a few thousand rupees to look after her daughter

Help Baby Nirbhaya 

Financial Assistance Details:

For online transfers:
Uday Foundation For CDRBG Trust
Account No: 03361450000251 (Savings)
HDFC Bank, Adchini, New Delhi - 110017
IFSC Code: HDFC0004397

Note: This information has been provided / published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.

