How You Can Help Baby Nirbhaya

Share EMAIL PRINT 8-month-old Baby Nirbhaya was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin



Justice for Baby Nirbhaya



Father a daily wage labourer, earns Rs 9,000 a month



Mother will now give up her job of a few thousand rupees to look after her daughter



Help Baby Nirbhaya



Financial Assistance Details:



For online transfers:

Uday Foundation For CDRBG Trust

Account No: 03361450000251 (Savings)

HDFC Bank, Adchini, New Delhi - 110017

IFSC Code: HDFC0004397



Note: This information has been provided / published on a good faith basis, without any commercial motive. NDTV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made by the intending donee, nor can we guarantee that the donations made by a donor will be used for the purpose as stated by the intending donee. You are requested to independently verify the contact information and other details before making a donation. NDTV and/or its employees will not be responsible for the same.



