'How Would You Sum Up Year Gone By?': PM For 2020's Last 'Mann Ki Baat'

PM Modi urged citizens to write in on the MyGov App and NaMo App. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked citizens to share their thoughts on the year 2020 and hopes for the New Year for the last edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio talk this year on December 27.

"How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December" PM Modi posted, urging citizens to write in on the MyGov App and NaMo App ahead of his monthly radio address.

As a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic draws to a close, the government is battling a massive farmer protest near Delhi over central laws enacted in September.

Farmers demanding the repeal of three laws, which they fear will vastly reduce their earnings, have refused to call off the protest and have stressed that they will not move from highways near Delhi unless the government withdraws them.

PM Modi, in all his recent addresses, has referred to the farmers' concerns and sought to reassure them their minimum guaranteed earnings will not be taken away.

In last month's 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi defended the Centre's farm laws. "These reforms have not only served to unshackle our farmers but also given them new rights and opportunities," he said.