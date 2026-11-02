7 States, Rs 20,000: How Women Were Lured Into Egg Donation Racket

Police have busted an inter-state egg donation racket, rescued 43 women after multiple raids in the Saroornagar area and also seized injections, medicines, tablets and documents among other incriminating materials. The rescued women were from multiple states -- West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The scam was unearthed after officials got information about the racket being operated from Shetty Working Women's Hostel in Venkateswara Colony, allegedly managed by Emirishetty Durga Prasad.

"The network allegedly recruited, transported and accommodated women from different States for egg donation procedures at in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and fertility centres," police said.

The probe then widened to cover several other areas including Prakash Nagar, Begumpet, Erragadda, Saroornagar and Gopalapuram and a total of 43 women were rescued in raids on October 30.

Fifteen women from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha facing financial hardship were offered Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for each egg-donation cycle and brought to Hyderabad, police said.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumathi confirmed that nine people had been arrested, including hostel owner Durga Prasad. One of the First Information Reports (FIR) describes Durga Prasad as an alleged broker who offered payments to women.

During the raids, police seized hormonal injections, tablets, syringes, needles, documents and mobile phones.

"Syringes and pills had been sent to Gandhi Hospital for testing. Medical reports would help establish whether a racket was operating from the premises," Begumpet Station House Officer (SHO) Saidulu said.

The cops are also probing whether these women underwent hormonal stimulation or egg-retrieval procedures, whether informed consent and medical safeguards were followed, and whether facilities and fertility establishments held required registrations.

Investigators are also checking medical records, donor histories, financial transactions and possible links with IVF centres and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) banks. The consent forms, identity documents and possible unauthorised medical supervision on-site are also being looked into at.

Three cases have been registered, including two at Saroornagar and one at Begumpet, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.