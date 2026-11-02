Hyderabad Security Guard Dies After Wife Stabs Him In Chest During Argument

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Hyderabad over a domestic dispute in their rented apartment after an argument between the two escalated and took a fatal turn on Saturday morning. The victim, 55-year-old Kotam Prabhakar, worked as a security and was living with his wife, Rajitha (45), and their two daughters.

Police said an argument broke out between Prabhakar and Rajitha over family matters at around 9.20 am on October 31 in their Kothapet apartment. During their fierce verbal encounter, Rajitha allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband in the chest.

Prabhakar was severely injured after which his daughters called for an ambulance. He was then rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"Prabhakar suffered severe blood loss and collapsed at the scene. His daughters immediately called 108 for an ambulance and rushed him to Omni Hospital in Kothapet. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival," Inspector K. Saidulu said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's younger brother, Kotam Vijayabhaskar, Chaitanyapuri police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Rajitha was later arrested by the police in connection with the case.

Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Reddy said the investigation was underway and that officers were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and collecting relevant evidence.