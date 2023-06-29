How Uttarakhand Is Providing 'Closer Darshan' To Kailash-Mansarovar Pilgrims

Uttarakhand government is exploring alternate routes to offer pilgrims a glimpse of Mount Kailash.

With the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra suspended for several years due to various reasons, the Uttarakhand government is exploring alternate routes to offer pilgrims a glimpse of Mount Kailash, believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva, from the old Lipulekh peak. The peak is situated on the western side of the Lipulekh Pass, the gateway to Tibet. It is about 17,500 feet from sea level.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass was last held in 2019. Although the yatra resumed this year, stringent visa rules and an increase in yatra expenditure by China have forced the pilgrims to explore alternate routes.

"A team of tourism department officials, district authorities, adventure tourism experts and Border Roads Organisation officials recently visited the old Lipulekh peak, which offers a clear view of the majestic Mount Kailash, to find out how the spot can be developed as a religious tourism destination," Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate Devesh Shashni said, according to news agency PTI.

NDTV also spoke to a team member Kirti Chand who visited these sites. He confirmed that they are in process of finalising the route. "We visited these places and reviewed logistics and issues a pilgrim might face. We are submits a report to Uttrakhand government," he told NDTV.

The team is also submitting area pictures along with their report. "Aerial distance from old Lipulekh pass to mount Kailash is just fifty kilometres and the view is very clear," he added.

'Kailash Darshan' from the old Lipulekh peak can be an alternative to the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, the officials said.

The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra can be completed from Delhì in four to five days. While a pilgrim can travel to Nabhidhang via Dharchula and Budhi on road, the remaining two kilometres will be covered on foot as the climb is tough.

"Our team was asked to submit a report on the possibility of religious tourism in the Vyas Valley, for which we visited the old Lipulekh peak, Nabhidhang and Adi Kailash region," District Tourism Officer Kriti Chand was quoted as saying by PTI.

"A snow scooter can take pilgrims to the peak which is located at an altitude of 19,000 feet above the sea level and is 1,800 metres from the Lipulekh Pass," he said.

The BRO has constructed a road up to the base of the peak.

Vyas Valley residents said previously too, the pilgrims who could not cross over to Mansarovar due to old age or health issues used to get 'darshan' of the sacred Mount Kailash from the old Lipulekh peak.

"One gets a lovely and thrilling view of Mount Kailash from the peak. The only challenges are gusty winds and four critical bends on the way to the peak," said Bhupal Singh Ronkali, a resident of Vyas Valley's Rongkong village who has visited the peak several times and shot a video of Mount Kailash from there.

Currently, a pilgrim needs Chinese visa to do darshan.

This year yatra registration started on May 1. However, China has made rules stringent for the yatra this year.

Earlier, a pilgrim was able to do yatra for Rs 90,000, but the price this year has doubled to Rs 1.85 lakh.