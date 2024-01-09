How To Visit Lakshadweep? Entry Permit And Other Travel Details

The best time to visit Lakshadweep is October to February.

Lakshadweep has been making news for the past few days after three ministers made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many celebrities have come forward, urging tourists in India to choose Lakshadweep over Maldives. Social media users have launched a campaign with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives showcasing the beauty of the island, which lies about 750 kilometres from Maldives in the Arabian Sea. One of them has now shared a long thread to give details about the documents and other formalities for visiting Lakshadweep.

Also Read | India Plans New Airport For Both Military, Civilian Aircraft In Lakshadweep

As per the official website of the Union territory, entry to Lakshadweep is governed by the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands (Restriction on Entry and Residence) Rules, 1967. It says that every person, who is not a native of these islands, shall have to obtain a permit in the prescribed form from the competent authority, for entering into and residing in these islands.

The website says that only the government officials and armed force members working or visiting these islands and their family members are exempted from this.

The viral tweet explains how to obtain the permit to visit the island. Those interested to visit Lakshadweep will have to apply online through the e-permit portal of the Lakshadweep Administration.

Planning for Lakshadweep? Read this before you plan a trip there ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BnMLn2wX7S — Tanya Khanijow (@TanyaKhanijow) January 8, 2024

The application is processed in seven days, the user explained, and the permit is valid for 30 days.

Visitors will have to mention the islands they want to visit. It's a tropical archipelago of 36 atolls and coral reefs, but only few of the islands are open to tourists. The popular islands are: Kavaratti, Agatti, Bangaram, Kadmat and Minicoy.

The user then gave an estimate of the flight cost and guest house prices in Agatti Island, Kavaratti and Bangaram. These prices could vary based on the month of travel and time period when the tickets are booked.

The best time to visit Lakshadweep is October to February since the humidity isn't too high and the weather is quite pleasant.