How To Link Aadhaar Number With Mobile Using IVR: 10 Points

Linking Aadhaar number with mobile number has become much simpler with the introduction of a central number, bringing respite to the consumers who earlier had to visit an offline store run by their operators to re-verify and link the two. The IVR service can be used from the comfort of one's home. Regardless of one's network, consumers can simply dial a central number and link their mobile number with Aadhaar number. The deadline to link mobile number with Aadhaar number is March 31, 2018. IVR process to link Aadhaar number with mobile phone: Keep your Aadhaar number handy and dial toll-free number 14546 from your phone number. Your network doesn't matter as this is a central number, vaild for all mobile networks. But if you have more than one phone number in your name, keep all of them handy as One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent for re-verification. Through Interactive Voice Response service (IVR), you will be asked if you are an Indian or an foreign national. For Indian option, press 1, for foreign national option, press 2. By going ahead with the process you would be giving a consent for re-verification of mobile number under Aadhaar Act. You will be asked to punch in 12-digit Aadhaar number. After you key it in, press 1. After this, enter your registered mobile number. On doing so, you are giving consent to the operator to pick your photo, name and date of birth from UIDAI data base. To confirm the same, the IVR will spell out last four digits of your Aadhaar card. An OTP (One-Time Password) will be sent on your registered mobile number which will be valid for 30 minutes. So in case, the call drops, you can dial again and use the same number - valid for half an hour. Enter that OTP received via SMS. Press 1 to complete the Aadhaar-Mobile number re-verification and linking process. If you possess another number, follow the same procedure and link the other phone number/s too. Jio customers need not re-verify as they are already linked to Aadhaar.



