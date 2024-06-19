How Is The Lok Sabha Speaker Elected? Their Roles

Any member of the Lok Sabha can be nominated for the position of Speaker.

The monsoon session of the 18th Lok Sabha will get underway on June 24 and conclude on July 3. Since it is the inaugural session of the newly elected members to the lower house of the Parliament, a new Speaker will be elected on June 26.



With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats, 32 short of a clear majority, the role of NDA allies such as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) is more crucial than ever in shaping the new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



How the Lok Sabha Speaker is chosen



The Speaker is elected from among the members of the lower house of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha MPs cast their votes in a secret ballot. The candidate who secures the majority of votes becomes the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.



Any member of the Lok Sabha can be nominated for the position of Speaker. Usually, seniority, experience and impartiality are considered important factors in the selection of the Speaker.



In both the 16th Lok Sabha (2014) and the 17th Lok Sabha (2019), the BJP secured sufficient seats to independently form a government without relying on coalition partners. During these terms, Sumitra Mahajan and Om Birla, both BJP MPs, were elected as Speakers of the Lok Sabha without facing any opposition.



The Speaker holds office until the dissolution of the Lok Sabha unless he/she resigns or is removed from office by a resolution passed by a majority of all the members of the Lok Sabha.



What is the role of the Lok Sabha Speaker?