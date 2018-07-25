How Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Helped Maid 'Exploited' In Kuwait

The woman also thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, whom Ms Bedi had approached (File)

'People's Nivas' is how Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi wishes 'Raj Nivas' to be also known. It lived up to the expectation as a domestic help from allegedly facing exploitation in Kuwait returned home after Ms Bedi acted on a petition by her son in May.

The woman and her son, hailing from nearby Karikalambakkam village, called on Ms Bedi during the 'open house' and thanked her.

She also expressed her gratitude to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, whom Ms Bedi had approached, for the assistance extended, an official release said.

"It was a moment of joy for us at Rajnivas. This is another touching success story of our open house programme," Ms Bedi said in the release.

The woman had got the job as domestic help in a house in Kuwait in December last with the help of some agents.

However, she found that the work was tedious as she had to work for several hours at a stretch without rest and informed her son about her plight.

Her son made a representation during the daily 'open house' meeting at the Raj Nivas, seeking Ms Bedi's help in arranging his mother's return.

Ms Bedi raised the issue with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the latter saw to it that the domestic help returned home last month.