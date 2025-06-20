How New Rs 3,000 FASTag Annual Pass Will Help You Save More

If you are a frequent traveller or love your road trips, you're in for big savings on toll charges with the introduction of the annual FASTag. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the new plan for private vehicles.

The annual pass will be effective from August 15 and cost Rs 3,000, as compared to the earlier Rs 10,000.

The plan is designed specifically for non-commercial vehicles, including cars, jeeps and vans, and is valid for either 200 journeys or for one year from the date of activation, whichever is earlier.

According to the ministry, the cost per trip under the scheme will be reduced to Rs 15 from Rs 50. This way, people who travel regularly can save up to Rs 7,000 annually.

Here's how much you can save with the new FASTag annual plans.

1. Delhi to Chandigarh route

Travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh, a private vehicle is charged toll at Murthal, Panipat, Gharaunda and Ambala. If the one-way toll is around Rs 405, the round trip costs approximately Rs 810.

If you are travelling twice a month, the monthly charges will be approximately Rs 1,620, and the annual cost adds up to Rs 19,440. With the new FASTag annual plan, you just have to pay Rs 3,000 for a year for unlimited travel on this route and save over Rs 16,000.

2. Delhi to Jaipur

There are four tolls -- Ghamroj, Hilalpur, Bhandarraj and Rajadhok -- between Delhi and Jaipur. The one-way toll tax is around Rs 322, so the round trip costs approximately Rs 644. And if you're travelling twice a month, the monthly charges are approximately Rs 1,288, making the annual cost Rs 15,456.

With the FASTag annual plan, you pay just Rs 3,000 for a year of unlimited travel on this route and can save over Rs 12,000.

3. Delhi to Mumbai

Delhi to Mumbai has around 12 to 15 toll plazas, including Kherki Daula, Kishangarh, Ahmedabad Ring Road, Surat, Vapi and Dahisar. But officials said that in closed tolling highways, such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a vehicle is charged exclusively at entry and exit points, marking it as a single trip.

So if the one-way toll tax is approximately Rs 1,900, the round trip will cost Rs 3,800. If you are travelling even once a month, it adds up to Rs 7,600. But if you opt for the new FASTag annual plan, you pay just Rs 3,000 for a year and enjoy unlimited travel until you complete 200 trips.