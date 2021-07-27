'How Many Of Your Kids In Government Schools?' Bihar Asks Bureaucrats

The Patna High Court had earlier criticised the condition of Bihar education system (Representational)

The Bihar government has written to all the bureaucrats in the state, seeking details on schooling status of their children. The government has sought to know how many of these children study in state-run schools. The move comes following a Patna High Court order seeking the same details.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the State Education Department, Sanjay Kumar, in a letter - dated July 23 - directed all the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and district education officers to collect the information.

The High Court, on July 13, had sought from the Bihar government details of the children of IAS, IPS and Grade-I and II officers of the state services studying in the government schools.

It also came down heavily on the condition of the education system in the state, terming it as "derailed". It said that the education system cannot be improved as long as it is based on the concept of segregated system - "one for the elite and other for poor Biharis who have to be content with mid-day meal, free books, uniform and bicycles with poor or no teaching".

Mr Kumar would also hold a review meeting through video conferencing with these officials on August 4, the order stated.

"Even the IPS, IAS officers and elite class are confident that the government educational institutions are not up to the mark for which they are sending their wards to receive education out of state or in private schools on payment of huge admission and tution fee," the court said.

The court made the observations while hearing a batch of writ petitions by guest teachers whose services were terminated in an alleged "arbitrary manner".