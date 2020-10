'How Many More Girls? How Many More Hathras?': Rahul Gandhi Asks UP

Rahul Gandhi asked how many more incidents like Hathras will take place (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over another case of alleged rape in the state and asked how many more incidents like Hathras will take place.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath dispensation on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi also tagged a media report which said that a Dalit girl in Barabanki was allegedly raped before being killed and the girl's family members accused the police of trying to cover up the case.

The former Congress chief said that unable to prevent rape, the UP government, instead of getting justice for the girl's family, was again suppressing facts to save the accused.

"How many more girls? How many more Hathras (incidents)," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the Hathras incident in which a 20-year-old Dalit woman from the district was allegedly raped and attacked by four men. She later died of her injuries at a Delhi hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government is fighting severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case, particularly after the local police cremated the woman's body at night allegedly without the family's approval.

However, officials said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family". The probe in the case has been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.