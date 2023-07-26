How Lockdown Love Story Ended In Grisly Triple Murder In Assam

Nazibur and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook in June 2020, police said.

A Covid lockdown love story has ended in a gruesome triple murder in Assam's Golaghat district.

The turbulent relationship between 25-year-old Nazibur Rahman Bora and 24-year-old Sanghamitra Ghosh culminated into the grisly crime this Monday when he murdered her and her parents, before surrendering to police with their nine-month-old baby in his arms.

According to police, Nazibur, a mechanical engineer by qualification, and Sanghamitra became friends on Facebook in June 2020, during the nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic. Friendship turned to love within months and in October that year, the two eloped to Kolkata.

Sanghamitra's parents brought her back home, but she had already married Nazibur in a Kolkata court.

The next year, Sanghamitra's parents Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh registered a police complaint, accusing her of theft. Sanghamitra was arrested and spent over a month in judicial custody. After getting bail, she returned to her parents' home, police said.

In January 2022, Sanghamitra and Nazibur eloped again, this time to Chennai, where they lived for five months. When the couple returned to Golaghat in August, Sanghamitra was pregnant. They started living at Nazibur's home and had a son last November, police said.

However, four months later, in March this year, Sanghamitra left Nazibur's home with her infant son and went to her parents' home. She accused Nazibur of torturing her and registered a police complaint. A case of attempt to murder was registered and Nazibur was arrested. He was released on bail after 28 days.

Once out of the jail, Nazibur wanted to meet his child, but Sanghamitra's family did not let him. In fact, on April 29, Nazibur's brother registered a police complaint, accusing Sanghamitra and her family members of assaulting Nazibur.

On Monday afternoon, as tensions between the two sides reached a breaking point, Nazibur murdered his wife Sanghamitra and her parents. He then fled with his nine-month-old baby. Later, he surrendered before police.

At the Ghosh's home, the bodies of Sanghamitra and her parents lay in pools of blood oozing out of machete wounds.

"A case of murder and house trespass has been registered against the accused," Assam police chief GP Singh tweeted. The state CID team has been roped in to probe the grisly murder.

Forensic teams have also been called in and further investigation is on, police said.