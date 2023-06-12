How Indian Americans Are Planning To Welcome PM Modi In US

This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the US. (File)

Indian Americans are eagerly waiting to extend a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first state visit to the US during June 21-24.

Thousands of expatriates will gather in Washington to welcome PM Modi, who will arrive in the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and first Lady Jill Biden.

While a group of Indian Americans are planning to go to Andrews Air Force Base when the PM's Air India One will land from New York, over 600 community members are planning to gather at the Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington near the White House, where the PM will be staying during his visit.

At the Freedom Plaza, the community has planned to showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from West to East, Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, told ANI.

"It is India's diverse cultural show and growth story. We have roughly 25 programs representing Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the northeast with 160 artists participating," Mr Prasad said.

"The Indian American community feels that they are part of this historic story. They're proud that this momentous occasion is happening, that too when India became the fifth largest economy and the third largest, so the community itself is very proud about their country of origin," Mr Prasad further noted.

On June 22, more than 7,000 Indian Americans are planning to be on the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady would welcome the Prime Minister with a 21-gun salute. The White House will be closing the registration shortly for those attending the welcome ceremony.

"India was known as an underdeveloped country. All that has changed in the last 10 years. Thanks a lot to Shri Modi ji who has transformed India not only with the IT generation but by rising high above all the expectations of people in terms of infrastructure development, in terms of financial independence given to all the markets," said Premkumar Swaminathan, who is from Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi will also become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time. Indian Americans said the invitation sent to him to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting on the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

"I think it is crucial for us to understand the kind of the importance of Modi ji speaking on the stage. A lot of global leaders have spoken separately in the Union House of Representatives. They have spoken at state dinners and all of that. But somebody addressing the state of the joint session is something very, very unusual. So, that tells how geopolitics has come around, that tells how much Modi ji has made an influence in the entire geopolitical world," Srilkeha Reddy Palle, a resident of Virginia, told ANI.

It's not just PM Modi's appeal among the Indian expatriates that is "unique" that connects with them, some are also excited to express gratitude to him for the recent developments in India.

Mohan Sapru, a member of the Kashmiri Hindu community, in Washington, said, "I just want to express our gratitude to the Prime Minister for the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Kashmir. And I'm sure together we will be working together with Modi ji for resolving all the issues with regard Kashmiri Hindus' resettlement safely back in Kashmir."

In the US, PM Modi will also address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington, followed by an address to the Indian expatriates at Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.

Several top Indian-Americans have expressed their excitement to join PM Modi on the North Lawns of the UN complex in New York, on June 21, where he will lead the International Yoga Day event soon after arriving in the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)