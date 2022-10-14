How Election Body Plans To Keep Hawk's Eye On Assembly Polls: 5 Points

The EC said it will keep a close eye on illegal voter inducements, including freebies, by political leaders when the election code is in force.

It said all key warehouses in the states going to the polls have been mapped with the goods and services tax, or GST, system. Any suspicious transaction will show up, the EC said.

Airports and airstrips in Himachal Pradesh, especially operated by private hands, will monitor chartered flights for suspicious travel schedules.

The Himachal Pradesh state border with Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and other neighbouring states will be sealed nearer to the election.