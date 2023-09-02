How Delhi Civic Body Will Ensure Coordination Of G20 Summit

Command & Control Centre has 9.3x2.6 metre monitoring console comprising 18 screens (Representational)

In support of India's prestigious G-20 Summit chairmanship led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announces the pivotal role of its Command and Control Centre, often referred to as the "Third Eye" in ensuring the seamless execution of G-20 summit-related activities within its jurisdiction.

Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay detailed the centre's contributions to the G-20 Summit told reporters at the Command and Control Centre, NDMC headquarter today.

The features of the centre are as follows:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) established in 2020 under the Smart City project with an investment of Rs.65 crores, the Command & Control Centre boasts a 9.3x2.6 metre monitoring console comprising 18 screens.

Approximately 50 dedicated employees ensure 24x7 operations, 365 days a year.

Integration of the following Services for Smooth G-20 summit Activities:-

SMART STREET LIGHTS

* 16,000 smart lights installed across the NDMC area.

* Control: Lights can be switched off/on remotely from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

* Status & Alerts: Monitoring of light status and alerts for faulty lights.

* Energy Conservation: Scheduling and dimming of streetlights.

GPS

* Vehicle Live Tracking: 974 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Bin, 16 C&D waste, and 6 Mechanical Road Sweeper vehicles.

* Total 90 Nos. of Hot Bins installed in NDMC Vulnerable areas viz. Hotels, Residential complexes, Major Markets etc. where vehicles operated more than 1-2 times for disposal of garbage.

* Vehicle Status: Tracking daily distances traveled by each vehicle.

* Vehicle Route Control: Alerts if a vehicle exits NDMC boundaries.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT (SWM)

* Over Ground Bins: Monitoring daily clearance status.

* Garbage Trucks: Detecting deviations from approved routes.

* Underground Bins: Monitoring fill levels and alerts for cleaning.

SMART ENVIRONMENTAL SENSOR

* 20 sensors monitoring pollution across NDMC areas.

* Working as per 6 to 8 parameters of CPCB.

* Environmental Monitoring: Parameters include Temperature, Humidity, AQI, CO, CO2, NO2, SO2, PM10, PM2.5.

* Environmental Alert: Notifies relevant departments if parameters exceed permissible limits.

* Environmental Trends: Tracks environmental parameter trends.

SMART PARKING

* Total 97 Nos. of parking spots accommodating 8,044 vehicles.

* Parking Occupancy Status: Provides hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly vehicle occupancy details for each station.

* Parking Revenue Collection: Offers complete revenue information from all parking stations.

* Parking Trends: Tracks occupancy and revenue trends for each station.

* Significant increase in revenue after Smart Parking implementation i.e. from 20 to 90 lakh.

* Provision in NDMC 311App for booking Smart Parking slots.

PUBLIC WI-FI

* Total 155 Nos. of Wi-Fi access points in NDMC areas, including 53 in Smart Poles.

* Wi-Fi Working Status: Monitors working public Wi-Fi access points.

* Wi-Fi Location: Provides details and location on a map.

* Wi-Fi Usage: Tracks data consumption patterns and user numbers.

VARIABLE MESSAGING SIGN (VMS)

* Total 50 Nos. of LED panels in NDMC area.

* VMS Content Monitoring: Monitors LED screens and displays content details.

* VMS Location: Displays VMS locations on a map.

* VMS Status: Provides information on working and non-working VMS panels.

CCTV

* Total 441 Nos. of CCTV installed in NDMC area and integrated ICCC. These are controlled by ICCC.

* Usage of these CCTVs in various smooth functioning of NDMC services.

SMART BICYCLE

* Total 52 locations where 468 Nos. of smart bicycles are parked for general public usage to complete their last mile connectivity.

* Real-time availability of bicycles at each station.

WATER LOGGING

* Monitored through CCTV cameras.

* Manages vulnerable water logging areas.

TRAFFIC CHECK

* Monitors smooth traffic flow

* Coordinating with the Delhi Traffic Police Department via a dedicated Traffic HotLine at the Control Room

Upadhyay underscored the significance of NDMC's surveillance system, particularly in safeguarding key hotels where G-20 Summit delegates will stay during the summit. NDMC is prepared to deploy around 3,000 civic staff members for the preparation and upkeep of Lutyens' Delhi during the Summit.

The New Delhi Municipal Council stands firmly committed to a diverse array of initiatives, all aimed at ensuring the resounding success of the G-20 Summit under the visionary leadership of India's Prime Minister, he said.





