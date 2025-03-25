'Hostel Warden Must Be Arrested': Kerala Student Chaithanya's Parents To NDTV

Parents of 20-year-old Chaithanya Kumari, who attempted to die by suicide in her hostel room last December, and died on Sunday, have demanded the arrest of her hostel warden. Kumari was a third-year nursing student at the Manzoor Hospital and School of Nursing in Kerala's Kasaragod.

Speaking to NDTV, Kumari's parents have alleged that their daughter was selectively targeted by the hostel warden, Ranjani, and harassed for no reason. The parents claim that the warden drove her to suicide and should be arrested.

Kumari, a native of Kerala's Kottayam, was soft-spoken and a sensitive person, said her uncle, adding that she was stressed because of selective targeting by the warden.

The investigation is underway and, based on oral evidence, a case has been filed against Ranjani for intimidation, said Babu Peringeth, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Hosdurg. For now, the police say it is a case of unnatural death and that there was no abetment to suicide. Statements of friends, family and teachers are being recorded.

The warden has been suspended by the nursing college.

NDTV's Justice For Chaithanya Campaign | Parents of 20-year-old Chaithanya Kumari speak to NDTV's @ShreyaG9401, voice their demands from concerned authorities pic.twitter.com/6bEsGEiLd5 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 25, 2025

Chaithanya Kumari's Death: What We Know So Far

In December last year, Kumari returned to her hostel late after a medical check-up. Despite her being unwell, the warden confronted her because she was late and also allegedly denied her food and water.

On December 7, Kumari attempted to die by suicide and slipped into a coma. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru and then shifted to the Kasturba Medical College Hospital in the same city and then to the Aster Malabar Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in Kannur. Kumari was then moved to the Kozhikode government medical college, where she died.

"Five days ago, the doctor said Chaithanya's health is improving. But, in the last few days, her condition took a turn for the worse - her blood pressure dropped, and she got a high fever," said Kumari's mother.

The Manzoor Hospital and School of Nursing took care of the hospital bills of Rs 20 lakh. Overwhelmed with grief, Kumari's mother said she has nothing against the institution and all she wants is the warden's arrest.

Kumari's fellow students have also alleged that the hostel rules were extremely strict. They said they were denied vacation time and were barred from using phones.