The train accident in Amritsar was caught on videos by eye-witnesses on cellphones.

At least 50 are feared killed after a train ran into dozens of people standing on a railway track in Amritsar, watching the burning of Ravan's effigy this evening. The people who were mowed down reportedly could not hear the approaching train due to the exploding crackers. The accident took place at Joda Phatak in Amritsar. The incident was caught on videos by eye-witnesses on cellphones.