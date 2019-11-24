'Hopeful Ajit Pawar Will Realise His Mistake': NCP Spokesperson

NCP's Nawab Malik said Ajit Pawar will realise his mistke and must return to the party

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday said 50 of its MLAs were with party chief Sharad Pawar, while the BJP had just four who are also likely return to the fold soon.

"We have the support of 50 of our MLAs. All of them are not staying at the hotel. Only 4 MLAs are with are with the BJP and we are hopeful they will come back with us," NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters in Mumbai.

Mr Malik said the NCP was hoping for Ajit Pawar's return to the party's fold to accept Sharad Pawar's decision.

"In his tweet, Ajit Pawar has clearly stated that he considers Sharad Pawar ji as his leader. We are hopeful that Ajit Pawar will realise his mistake and will be back to accept Sharad Pawar's decision," Mr Malik said.

Earlier on Sunday, NCP's Ajit Pawar said he is in the party and asserted that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is "our leader".

"I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," tweeted Ajit Pawar.

"There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he said.

After prolonged uncertainty over government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his deputy.

The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislature party.

Sharad Pawar has said that the decision of his nephew Ajit Pawar to align with BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

