Hope Triple Talaq Bill Becomes A Law Soon: President Kovind President Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT President Kovind also pitched for simultaneous elections to parliament and state assemblies New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind today exuded confidence that the law to ban instant triple talaq will soon become a law and Muslim women can live a life free of fear and with dignity.



"Muslim women's honour was a victim of political upmanship. Now the country has the opportunity to free them from this situation," he said.



"After framing the law for Triple Talaq, Muslim sisters and daughters will be able to live a fearless life with dignity and self-respect," he added.



Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Mr Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities but not appease them.



The President also pitched for simultaneous elections to parliament and state assemblies, saying there was a need to discuss and build a consensus among all parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous polls.



"There is need to discuss and build consensus among parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections for parliament and the state assemblies," he said.



Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi were among others present in the Central Hall when President Kovind delivered his first speech.



Referring to various welfare schemes initiated by the PM Modi government, Mr Kovind said that with a sensitive approach towards providing housing with availability of water, electricity and toilet facilities to all, the government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022.









President Ram Nath Kovind today exuded confidence that the law to ban instant triple talaq will soon become a law and Muslim women can live a life free of fear and with dignity."Muslim women's honour was a victim of political upmanship. Now the country has the opportunity to free them from this situation," he said."After framing the law for Triple Talaq, Muslim sisters and daughters will be able to live a fearless life with dignity and self-respect," he added.Delivering his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Mr Kovind also made it clear that the Narendra Modi government will do everything to empower the minorities but not appease them.The President also pitched for simultaneous elections to parliament and state assemblies, saying there was a need to discuss and build a consensus among all parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous polls."There is need to discuss and build consensus among parties on the possibility of holding simultaneous elections for parliament and the state assemblies," he said.Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, BJP President Amit Shah, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi were among others present in the Central Hall when President Kovind delivered his first speech. Referring to various welfare schemes initiated by the PM Modi government, Mr Kovind said that with a sensitive approach towards providing housing with availability of water, electricity and toilet facilities to all, the government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022.