Hope New Pakistan Government Will Help Build South Asia Free Of Terror: India

Imran Khan, the flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician, is set to become next prime minister of Pakistan

After Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as largest party in Pakistan, India today expressed hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed south Asia free of terror and violence.

"India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours," the foreign ministry also said.

65-year-old Imran Khan, the flamboyant cricketer-turned-politician, is set to become the next prime minister of Pakistan with his PTI emerging as the single largest party with 116 seats, but falling short of a majority.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and several other parties have questioned the outcome of the election results, alleging vote-rigging in favour of Mr Khan by the Army.

Mr Khan said Pakistan was ready to improve its ties with India and that his government would like the leaders of the two sides to resolve all disputes, including the "core issue" of Kashmir.

"If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least (we) need a start," Khan said in his first public address after leading his party to victory.

Ties between India and Pakistan have nose-dived in the last few years over cross-border terrorism. Relations worsened after terror attacks by Pakistan-based groups on several military bases in India.

New Delhi has been maintaining that Pakistan must stop terror activities from its soil for any meaningful talks between the two countries to resolve the outstanding issues.

