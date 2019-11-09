Hope Kartarpur Corridor Will Eventually Become 'Corridor Of Peace': Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh visited the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on returning from Pakistan after attending the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday hoped that this will eventually become a corridor of ''peace'' between the two counties.

"It was a really good experience; I hope the corridor will eventually become a corridor of peace between the two countries. A lot of work has been done in double-quick time, massive efforts were put in," said Mr Singh.

"We have heard about Kartarpur Corridor so often; to be able to go and see it by yourself is a different feeling," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and flagged off the first ''jatha'' of devotees travelling to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district of Punjab province in Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also visited Pakistan via the corridor earlier today.

What I felt when in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur can't be described in words. I am humbled to be part of the first Jatha. Would urge everyone to visit Kartarpur for Khulle Darshan Didar. #550thPrakashPurabpic.twitter.com/LMzu95zSjt — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 9, 2019

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.



