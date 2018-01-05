Honeypreet's Mother Sends Defamation Notice To Rakhi Sawant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been jailed since August 25 when he was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999. He was then sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.

Honeypreet Insan's mother has sent a legal notice to actress Rakhi Sawant seeking an apology for defaming her daughter, reports news agency ANI.



In her defamation notice to Ms Sawant, Asha Taneja has demanded the actor tender an apology within 30 days or pay Rs 5 Crore for trying to defame her daughter by making allegations of her links with Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.



Ms Sawant had alleged that she was close to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and her closeness did not go down well with his 'adopted daughter' Honeypreet.



"I realised that Honeypreet was uncomfortable seeing my close proximity with Gurmeet and even feared that I may become her 'sautan' (lover's wife) by marrying him," Ms Sawant was quoted as saying.



Rakhi Sawant will be seen in a biopic in which she will star as the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan.



The release date of the biopic is yet to be finalised.



