Honey-Trap, Suicide Attack Angles Emerge In Jaipur Woman's Jaish Links Probe

Fresh leads have emerged in the investigation into Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, the alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) sleeper-cell operative arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Jaipur.

During her seven-day custodial interrogation, investigators have uncovered several key leads, including suspected online radicalisation, attempts to recruit young women, and a possible honey-trap module targeting security personnel.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Babita had allegedly been in contact with Pakistan-based handlers linked to the terror outfit for nearly two years.

Agencies suspect she was being groomed for a larger role within the network and are examining digital evidence related to online training and radicalisation.

Investigators are scrutinising her internet activity after reportedly finding searches related to suicide attacks and extremist content.

Her mobile phones and digital devices have been sent for forensic examination to establish the extent of her contacts and activities.

Preliminary findings suggest that Babita was allegedly trained to establish contact with Indian Army personnel through social media and attempt to lure them into honey-trap situations.

Investigators are examining her social media interactions and communication records to determine whether such efforts progressed beyond the initial stages.

Agencies have also found indications that she was in touch with individuals across multiple states and may have been attempting to influence and recruit young women into radical networks.

Officials suspect social media platforms were being used to spread extremist narratives and identify potential recruits.

Another key aspect under investigation is a suspected plan to route financial assistance through cryptocurrency channels.

Sources claim Babita remained in contact with Pakistan-based operatives through WhatsApp and other encrypted platforms.

Investigators are tracing possible funding links and examining whether any transactions were initiated or received.

The probe is also examining aspects related to religious conversion.

According to investigators, Babita had adopted the name "Khadija" and was allegedly influenced by individuals linked to the network.

Officials say she used multiple mobile numbers and frequently deleted chats, photographs, videos and other digital records in an apparent attempt to conceal her activities.

Forensic experts are now working to recover deleted data.

The ATS is currently mapping her digital footprint, financial links, associates and communication channels. Investigators believe further questioning could reveal additional details about the alleged network and its operations.

Officials emphasised that the findings are based on ongoing investigations and inputs gathered during interrogation.

The allegations will be subject to verification through evidence and the judicial process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)