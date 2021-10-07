Homeopathy Is A 'Science', Best Method Of Treatment: Union Minister

Sarbananda Sonowal's comments were part of his address at the National Institute of Homeopathy.

Minister of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said homeopathy is a "science" and students of it should work hard to prove that it is the best method of treatment.

Experts of the more popular treatment option, allopathy, do not consider homeopathy as a science.

Mr Sonowal, who was addressing a programme at the National Institute of Homeopathy in the city, asked the students to prove that alternate medicine is the best way of treating diseases.

"I ask all the students to work hard to show the strength of homeopathy and AYUSH in the 22nd century. We have to prove that these too are science," he said.

"To take homeopathy forward we will have to work very hard and prove to the people this is the best method of treatment," he added.

The central minister urged the students of homeopathy to work in a way such that, in any place in the world they may be, people begin to respect homeopathy.

Mr Sonowal had tabled the National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha this August.

It proposed to amend the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020 to provide a medical education system that improves access to quality and affordable medical education.

Mr Sonowal, who was accompanied by Minister of State Mahendra Munjapara at the programme, inaugurated a hostel for girl students of the institute and announced an increment in the stipends of the residents.

