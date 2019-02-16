Home Ministry Thanks Public For Big Contributions To Bharat Ke Veer

Bharat Ke Veer was launched in April 2017 for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)

The "Bharat Ke Veer" contribution platform that collects funds for families of central police force personnel who are killed in action, has got "unprecedented" donations of over Rs 7 crore after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, officials said on Saturday.

Officials running the online portal of the Home Ministry have also asked people to "desist" from donating money at any other platform except Bharat Ke Veer.

"We have received unprecedented donations at the online portal in the last 36 hours and the amount is over Rs 7 crore," BSF Inspector General Amit Lodha said. "Never in the two-year history of this benevolent public fund for CAPF martyrs, such a huge contribution has come in such a short time. We are grateful to the people of the country for expressing their solidarity with the martyrs."

Mr Lodha, who supervises the activity of the portal, said it was getting as many as "20,000 hits per second" from people who wish to donate to the families of the 40 CRPF soldiers who were killed in the car bomb attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support for Pulwama martyrs on Bharat Ke Veer, our web portal for your donations... The portal is experiencing a heavy surge of visitors due to which it is slowing down. We request patience while we work on technical solutions," the ministry tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also cautioned people against falling prey to platforms seeking fake donations. "It is also reported that some unscrupulous elements are soliciting contributions from people through other accounts. It is advised that people desirous of supporting families of martyrs of CAPFs should only contribute through the website bharatkeveer.gov.in," the Home Minister tweeted.

State Bank of India has created a UPI for Bharat Ke Veer initiative to help people make their monetary contributions easily, the BSF officer said.

Till last month, Rs 45.32 crore was received in the corpus of this fund, a senior official said. Anyone can contribute to the fund through the BKV mobile app or the website. All contributions are exempted from income tax as per government rules.