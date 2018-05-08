Home Ministry Reviews Situation In Kashmir Ahead Of PM Modi's May 19 Visit Special representative Dineshwar Sharma also briefed officials about the current circle of violence which has engulfed the Kashmir Valley.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi would be visiting all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir on May 19 New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Jammu and Kashmir next Saturday, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the centre's representative in the state, Dineshwar Sharma, discussed the situation in the valley today. The meeting lasted for over an hour, and was attended by senior level officers of the Kashmir desk at the Home Ministry.



PM Modi would be visiting all three regions of the state on May 19. "He would be inaugurating Kishan Ganga Power project - a 300 MW power project over Kishan Ganga river in Gurez, Bandipore," a senior officer told NDTV.



According to him the PM would also be visiting Jammu and Ladakh on the same day.



"The Prime Minister is visiting Jammu and Kashmir - all three regions so a quick review on developmental aspect was also done in the meeting," disclosed a senior official.



Special representative Dineshwar Sharma also briefed officials about the current circle of violence which has engulfed the Kashmir Valley, especially the incident at Narbal which claimed the life of 22-year-old tourist who was on his way to Gulmarg for vacation.



Mr Sharma has made around ten visits to the Valley till date and has visited various trouble prone areas including Anantnag and Kulgam.



Mr Gauba also took stock of the progress in augmenting sports infrastructure in the state, for which the central government had allocated several hundred crore rupees under the Prime Minister's Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced in November 2015, a home ministry official said.



Under the package, Rs 2,600 crore has been earmarked for human resource development, skill development and sports.



In the meeting, special representative Mr Sharma suggested that the Kashmiri youth continue to remain alienated and they can be encouraged to pursue their dreams through sports.



Another official said there are many Kashmiri youths who want to build their career through sports and they should be encouraged by providing proper sports infrastructure in the state.



"All Kashmiri youngsters are not just taking up arms and stones. Many have cleared UPSC some have taken up Sports at international level too" the official argued.



According to him some schemes are at implementation level which were reviewed today at the meeting.



