Centre's Advisory To States Over Hanuman Jayanti After Ram Navami Clashes

The Home Ministry today issued an advisory to states on law and order ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, days after Ram Navami clashes.

Parts of West Bengal and Bihar witnessed incidents of violence on Ram Navami last week.

"The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

The Home Ministry has sought reports from Bihar and West Bengal after incidents of violence were reported in the state during Ram Navami celebrations.

In West Bengal, during a Ram Navami rally in Howrah last Friday, there was large-scale violence that spilled over to a second day. A couple of days later, there was violence in Rishra, again during a Ram Navami procession, that saw a flare-up on Monday night.

In Bihar, at least 10 companies of central armed forces were sent to the state after violent clashes erupted during Ram Navami celebrations.

Internet services remained suspended and prohibitory orders were still in force in violence-hit Rishra in Bengal's Hooghly today. According to the police, no incident of arson or violence was reported from the district.

"Things are under control. There is no incident of any disturbance from anywhere in the district. We have our forces deployed at crucial junctions and areas. Nobody is allowed to roam around without any purpose. We are trying to bring back life to normalcy," a senior police officer said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Taking a sharp dig at the BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the party of organising violence during Ram Navami processions and insisted that strict action would be taken against the rioters.

"The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired 'goondas' from other states to unleash violence in Bengal, which is not in our culture. They are defaming the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm," she said.

Following the violence in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rejected the BJP's allegations that the incidents of violence were a result of administrative laxity.

"The riots last week were planned thoroughly. No wonder, one of the places, Sasaram, happened to be where he (Amit Shah) was supposed to visit. And the other was Bihar Sharif, a town which is dear to me," Mr Kumar said.