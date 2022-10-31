Home Ministry Declares Medals For Special Security Operations In 2022

A total of 63 police officers have been awarded the special medal. (Representational)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal-2022' for four special operations conducted by the security forces in areas of terrorism, border action, arms control, prevention of narcotics smuggling and rescue operations.

A total of 63 police officers have been awarded the special medal on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary.

Those awarded belonged to Telangana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Delhi. The medals were awarded at the 'Run For Unity' event to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Instituted by the MHA on July 23, 2018, 'Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal' is conferred to state and union territory (UT) police forces, central police organizations (CPOs), central armed police forces (CAPFs), and security organizations throughout India to recognize only those operations, which have a high degree of planning, high significance for the security of the country, state and UT and have a significant impact on the security of large sections of the society.

All recommendations for the award are sent to the MHA within three months of the special operation.

A committee in MHA screens all the nominations and recommends them for the award. A certificate (Scroll) signed by the Union Home Minister is awarded to each winner along with the medal.

The award is announced on October 31 every year. In a year, normally three special operations are considered for the award. In exceptional circumstances, the award may be given to five special operations only to encourage state and UT police.

