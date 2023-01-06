Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Northeast's 1st Olympic Park In Manipur Today

The home minister was in poll-bound Tripura yesterday to kick start Jan Viswas Yatra.

Union home minister Amit Shah is in Manipur today to today lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects including northeast's first Olympic Park.

Built by the Manipur government, the first Olympic park in the northeast situated at Sangaithel hillock houses statues of state Olympians.

Since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, Manipur has produced 19 Olympians, including seven from hockey, four each from boxing and weightlifting, three from judo and one from archery.

The park will also accommodate statues of future Olympians from the state. A training centre for judo, weightlifting and boxing, developed in consultation with Samsung, will be also be set up at the park.

The home minister was in poll-bound Tripura yesterday to kick start Jan Viswas Yatra that is seen as the launch of BJP's campaign for the Tripura polls. Mr Shah has started his yatra to 11 states across the country ahead of the crucial 2024 general elections.

The home minister will also be visiting Nagaland and is expected to meet with representatives of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) over their demand for a separate state. ENPO had earlier threatened to boycott assembly polls in the state.

The Nagaland Cabinet has appealed to ENPO to reconsider its statehood demand, especially after the Centre rejected the idea of carving 'Frontier Nagaland' out of six districts of the state.

Yesterday, at Guwahati, ENPO leaders had a close door meeting with top home ministry officials.